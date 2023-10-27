逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新发现：见证沙特阿拉伯壮观的月食

By加布里埃尔博塔

27月 2023日，XNUMX
新发现：见证沙特阿拉伯壮观的月食

Get ready for a breathtaking phenomenon! This Saturday night, people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are in for a real treat—a partial lunar eclipse. The Jeddah Astronomy Society has confirmed that the eclipse will be visible from all parts of the country.

Majid Abu Zahra, president of the society, revealed that the lunar eclipse will occur when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow at precisely 10:35 p.m. This celestial event will captivate spectators with its stunning display, as all phases of the eclipse will be visible in the skies of Saudi Arabia, as well as in regions across the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. From start to finish, the partial eclipse will span an impressive duration of one hour and 17 minutes, taking place between 10:35 p.m. and 11:52 p.m. Saudi time.

A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, obstructing sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. Although this upcoming event is a partial lunar eclipse, where only a fragment of the Earth’s shadow will cover the moon, it promises to be an awe-inspiring spectacle.

The eagerly anticipated peak of the eclipse will occur at approximately 11:14 p.m. Brace yourself as the moon gracefully travels across the Earth’s shadow from west to east, reaching its pinnacle moment.

What’s truly remarkable about a lunar eclipse is that it can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear—a stark contrast to solar eclipses. So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare yourself for this rare and mesmerizing lunar phenomenon.

常见问题解答：

问：什么是月食？
A: A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the lunar surface.

Q: Can the lunar eclipse be seen from outside Saudi Arabia?
A: Yes, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Q: Do you need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse?
A: No, a lunar eclipse can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

印度天体物理学家帮助解开宇宙重元素之谜

27月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NISAR 将彻底改变对生态系统对碳循环和气候变化影响的理解

27月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新任务调查恒星系统的诞生

27月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

新发现：见证沙特阿拉伯壮观的月食

27月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

印度天体物理学家帮助解开宇宙重元素之谜

27月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NISAR 将彻底改变对生态系统对碳循环和气候变化影响的理解

27月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新任务调查恒星系统的诞生

27月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论