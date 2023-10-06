逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

天文学家准备探索太阳系中的金属小行星赛克

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
天文学家准备探索太阳系中的金属小行星赛克

Astronomers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming mission to explore Psyche, a unique asteroid located in the asteroid belt between the inner and outer planets of our solar system. Unlike most asteroids, Psyche is composed almost entirely of metal, earning it the name of a dead metal core of an ancient failed planet. This extraordinary celestial body is believed to hold valuable insights into the formation and composition of planets.

Scheduled for launch in the coming years, the mission will be carried out by a spacecraft delivered by a SpaceX rocket. The spacecraft will make its way through a spiraling path past Mars and ultimately to Psyche. This will be the first time a celestial object made primarily of metal will be explored, providing scientists with a rare opportunity to study the core of a planet.

The mission will also attract the attention of those with commercial interests, as the asteroid is rumored to contain large amounts of iron and platinum. The abundance of these precious metals could have significant implications for mining and exploration in space.

The spacecraft, known as Psyche, is approximately the size of a small van and is equipped with advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical makeup, and gravity. In addition, the mission will test a groundbreaking communications technology that utilizes optical-based communications, potentially increasing bandwidth by 100 times.

This expedition to Psyche represents a major milestone in our understanding of planetary formation and the potential for resource utilization in space. Scientists and researchers worldwide are eagerly awaiting the valuable insights and discoveries that this mission will provide.

定义：
– Asteroid belt: The region of space located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter that is populated with numerous asteroids.
– Celestial: Relating to the sky or outer space.
– 贵金属：稀有贵重金属，例如金、银和铂。
By 罗伯特·安德鲁

