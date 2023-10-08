逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

来源：
– 印度空间研究组织（ISRO）

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

昼夜节律时钟的复杂舞蹈

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

银河系中心具有湍流形成历史的恒星青春喷泉

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

科学家在青蛙化石中发现姜色素的证据

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

昼夜节律时钟的复杂舞蹈

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

银河系中心具有湍流形成历史的恒星青春喷泉

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

科学家在青蛙化石中发现姜色素的证据

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论