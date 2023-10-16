逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Mirion Technologies 为 NASA 的 Psyche 任务做出贡献

By曼波布雷西亚

16月 2023日，XNUMX
Mirion Technologies 为 NASA 的 Psyche 任务做出贡献

Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of radiation safety solutions, has announced its contribution to NASA’s Psyche mission. The mission, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, aims to explore the asteroid Psyche, believed to be primarily composed of metallic iron and nickel.

Mirion has provided a specialized high-purity germanium (HPGe) gamma-ray detection component that will play a pivotal role in unlocking the mysteries of the asteroid. The gamma-ray detector is equipped with advanced sensing capabilities, enabling precise measurements of gamma radiation emanating from the asteroid.

This component is not only essential for the mission’s scientific objectives but also has significant applications on Earth. Germanium detectors, known for their unparalleled sensitivity to gamma radiation, find extensive use in fields such as nuclear physics, environmental monitoring, and research applications. They enable enhanced accuracy in detecting and analyzing radiation sources, ensuring the safety and efficiency of various processes.

Mirion’s involvement in the Psyche mission reflects their long history of contributing to space exploration and research. The company is excited about the potential discoveries that may arise from their contribution.

Mirion Technologies is a global leader in radiation safety, science, and medicine. They provide proven radiation safety technologies for essential work within research and development labs, critical nuclear facilities, and healthcare settings. Headquartered in Atlanta, Mirion operates in 12 countries and employs approximately 2,700 people.

For more information about Mirion’s capabilities and contributions to space exploration, visit mirion.com/space.

Source: Mirion Technologies

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

新研究探讨了有机物对谷神星的影响

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

动物何时首次进化？ 解决争论的新方法

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

“火环”日食吸引了数百万地球人

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

新研究探讨了有机物对谷神星的影响

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

动物何时首次进化？ 解决争论的新方法

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

“火环”日食吸引了数百万地球人

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

水膜在化学转化中的作用

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论