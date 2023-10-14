逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究表明，水星的收缩仍在继续

By罗伯特·安德鲁

14月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究表明，水星的收缩仍在继续

A recent study based on distinctive features observed on Mercury’s surface suggests that the planet is still shrinking, contrary to its scorching exterior. Despite the searing heat on Mercury’s surface, much of the interior remains cold. Unlike other planets, Mercury’s material is not a good conductor of heat, and as a result, the heat from the Sun doesn’t reach its core.

According to high school chemistry, when temperature decreases, volume decreases. This principle applies to planets as well. As the interior temperature of Mercury drops, its volume decreases, causing it to shrink. This phenomenon has been known for years, but there has been ongoing debate surrounding whether the process is ongoing.

A geological feature known as “thrust faults” has added to the uncertainty. These faults push one piece of terrain over another, resulting in lobate scarps on Mercury’s surface. These scarps have helped in estimating that Mercury has shrunk by approximately 7 km. However, they do not provide insight into the duration of this process.

So how can we determine if Mercury is still shrinking? A graduate student named Ben Man turned to another feature called a “graben” – a strip of ground between two parallel fault lines. Grabens are smaller in size compared to lobate scarps but can help in accurate dating through a technique called impact gardening. The blurriness of the features in a graben can indicate the age of the feature, assuming it is caused by dust kicked up from impacts.

After analyzing 48 scarps with graben features, Mr. Man discovered that their average age was approximately 300 million years old. This indicates that Mercury is indeed continuing to shrink on geological timescales.

The study highlights the need for further research on Mercury’s geological dynamics. The recent launch of the BeppiColombo mission in 2018, which will reach orbit around Mercury in 2025, is expected to provide higher quality data than previous missions. This in-depth data can shed more light on the planet’s extreme conditions and ongoing processes.

来源：

1. David Rothary – Wrinkles on Mercury’s Surface Suggest The Planet Is Still Shrinking

2. Man et al – Widespread small grabens consistent with recent tectonism on Mercury

3. UT – Mercury Shrinking: the First Rock from the Sun Contracted More than Once Thought

4. UT – How Does Mercury Compare to Earth?

Lead Image: NASA / John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Carnegie Institution of Washington

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新研究揭示了有史以来最大的太阳风暴

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

美国宇航局公布小行星样本的图像和分析

14月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

美国宇航局首次看到小行星物质揭示了水和碳

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

新研究揭示了有史以来最大的太阳风暴

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局公布小行星样本的图像和分析

14月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局首次看到小行星物质揭示了水和碳

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

为日环食做准备：时刻关注前方

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论