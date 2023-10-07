逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

水星还在收缩吗？ 新研究表明可能是这样

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7月 2023日，XNUMX
水星还在收缩吗？ 新研究表明可能是这样

Scientists have long believed that Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, has been actively shrinking over billions of years. However, recent research indicates that this process may still be ongoing, resulting in the formation of cracked-up wrinkles on the planet’s surface.

According to planetary scientist David Rothery, a professor at the UK’s Open University and co-author of a new paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the wrinkles on Mercury’s crust are likely the result of continued planetary cooling and contracting. These wrinkly ridges, known as “scarps,” formed as the planet compressed and shrunk in diameter over the last 3.8 billion years, similar to the wrinkles on an old apple.

To investigate whether Mercury is still undergoing shrinkage, Rothery and Open University PhD student Ben Man turned their attention to another geographical feature of the planet called “grabens.” Grabens are small cuts on the backs of the scarps, resembling ditches, and occur as the scarps stretch due to “Mercury quakes.” They are comparable in size to cracks that would appear when bending a piece of toast.

The researchers observed that these small cracks, which would have smoothed over if they were as old as the scarps themselves, still existed. This led them to believe that Mercury is indeed still shrinking. Most grabens are estimated to be less than 300 million years old, much younger than the three billion-year-old scarps.

Previous evidence from NASA’s MESSENGER probe, which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015, also suggested that the planet might still be undergoing shrinkage. Photos revealed hundreds of potential grabens and 48 scarps with definite grabens. Some of the grabens were as young as 50 million years old.

Scientists are eagerly awaiting further information on this phenomenon from the European and Japanese BepiColombo probe mission, launched in 2018. The spacecraft is set to arrive back at Mercury in 2026 and will provide higher-resolution photos to confirm the presence of grabens.

If confirmed, this research could provide more insight into the seismic activity and ongoing shrinkage of Mercury. The BepiColombo probe mission has the potential to answer the question once and for all and provide a better understanding of the smallest planet in our solar system.

来源：
——《科学美国人》
- 对话
–美国宇航局

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

SpaceX 将在双头太空飞行中再发射 22 颗星链卫星

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

使用机器学习检测甲烷羽流并应对气候变化

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

罕见奇观：日环食给天空增光添彩

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

SpaceX 将在双头太空飞行中再发射 22 颗星链卫星

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

使用机器学习检测甲烷羽流并应对气候变化

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

罕见奇观：日环食给天空增光添彩

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

超级闪电：闪电破坏力背后的现象

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论