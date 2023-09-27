逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

编辑称医学期刊面临诚信挑战

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
编辑称医学期刊面临诚信挑战

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

不寻常的红色极光照亮了天空

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

探索月球熔岩管庇护所的可能性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

西兰蒂亚新地图揭示了独特的地质历史

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

不寻常的红色极光照亮了天空

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

探索月球熔岩管庇护所的可能性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

西兰蒂亚新地图揭示了独特的地质历史

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局发出关于将国际空间站带回地球的脱轨飞行器提案的请求

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论