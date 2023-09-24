逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

三体问题：数学家发现 12,000 个新解

By罗伯特·安德鲁

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
三体问题：数学家发现 12,000 个新解

A team of mathematicians from around the world claims to have found 12,000 new solutions to the notoriously difficult three-body problem in physics and mathematics. The three-body problem involves the complex task of calculating stable orbits when three objects interact with each other gravitationally. While two-body systems can be described with just a few mathematical equations, adding a third body makes the math significantly more challenging.

Isaac Newton formulated the laws of motion over 300 years ago, and ever since then, mathematicians have been working on finding solutions to the three-body problem. These new discoveries, published as a preprint to the arXiv database, provide a substantial addition to the existing knowledge, which consisted of only a few hundred scenarios.

The newly discovered orbits in the three-body problem are intricate and twisted, resembling pretzels and scribbles. The three hypothetical objects involved start at rest and are then pulled towards each other in various spirals due to their gravitational attraction. After flinging past each other, they move farther apart until gravity brings them together again, repeating this pattern indefinitely. Study author Ivan Hristov believes that with better technology, they could potentially find five times more solutions.

While three-body systems are common in the universe, with numerous star systems featuring multiple planets or stars orbiting each other, the stability of these newly discovered orbits is crucial for their practical use. Astronomers could potentially utilize these solutions to better understand the cosmos, but if the orbits are not stable, they will not hold up in real star systems.

To determine stability, further research is required, as other forces could disrupt the orbital patterns. Juhan Frank, an astronomer at Louisiana State University, expresses skepticism regarding the stability of these new orbits. He suggests that three-body systems tend to break into a binary system and a third body that escapes, typically the least massive of the three.

Nevertheless, from a theoretical perspective, these new solutions are a remarkable mathematical achievement. Whether stable or unstable, they contribute significantly to the understanding of the three-body problem and hold great theoretical importance.

来源：
– “The three-body problem puzzles mathematicians with 12,000 new solutions” – New Scientist
– “The ‘Three-Body Problem’ has perplexed astronomers since Newton formulated it. A.I. cracked it in under a second.” – CBS News

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

奥西里斯-雷克斯号宇宙飞船将携带贝努样本返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

月球冰之谜：揭开起源

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将把小行星样本带回家

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

奥西里斯-雷克斯号宇宙飞船将携带贝努样本返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

月球冰之谜：揭开起源

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将把小行星样本带回家

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

水母挑战关于学习能力的传统观念

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论