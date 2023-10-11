逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新西兰海底巨大水库的发现揭示了地震力学

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

11月 2023日，XNUMX
新西兰海底巨大水库的发现揭示了地震力学

Researchers have made a significant discovery of a vast water reservoir buried deep beneath the ocean floor off the coast of New Zealand. The discovery, made through a 3D seismic image, provides valuable insights into the mechanics of slow slip earthquakes and tectonic activity.

The water reservoir lies two miles under the ocean floor near New Zealand’s North Island and is locked within the sediment and rock of a lost volcanic plateau. This discovery is particularly notable because slow slip earthquakes, a type of earthquake that releases tectonic pressure gradually over a period of days or weeks, occur more frequently in the fault area near the water reservoir.

While many slow slip earthquakes are associated with buried water, there had been no direct geologic evidence for the existence of such a large water reservoir at the New Zealand fault. The study’s lead author, Andrew Gase, explains that they can see that there is an unusually high amount of water going down into the fault, although the exact effect on the fault remains unknown.

The water reservoir was found deep within the Hikurangi subduction zone, a remnant of volcanic eruptions that occurred about 125 million years ago. The researchers believe that the shallow seas where the eruptions took place eroded the volcanoes, creating porous, broken-up rock that acted as an aquifer to store water. Over time, the rock and rock fragments transformed into clay, trapping even more water.

The discovery is crucial because scientists believe that underground water pressure plays a vital role in triggering slow slip earthquakes. It is hypothesized that water-rich sediments trapped underground can release tectonic stress. However, the New Zealand fault contains little of this typical sediment. Instead, the researchers suggest that the ancient volcanoes and transformed rocks, now clays, are carrying large volumes of water down as they are swallowed by the fault. This finding has implications for earthquake understanding and suggests that other earthquake faults worldwide could be in similar situations.

Further research is needed to determine the precise impact of the water reservoir on the fault and whether it affects pressure. Deeper drilling is necessary to investigate where the water eventually ends up. This information could contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of large earthquakes.

来源：
– “Subducting volcaniclastic-rich upper crust supplies fluids for shallow megathrust and slow slip” published in Science Advances
– Research funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, as well as science and research agencies in New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论