逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新塞缪尔·奥辛航空航天中心将容纳奋进号航天飞机

By曼波布雷西亚

10月 2023日，XNUMX
新塞缪尔·奥辛航空航天中心将容纳奋进号航天飞机

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the permanent home of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour, held its official ground-breaking ceremony on June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. The center, when it opens, will feature 150 exhibits spread across three multi-level galleries, titled “Air,” “Space,” and “Shuttle.” It will occupy four floors and 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The new space center, located at the California Science Center, will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the history and technological advancements of air and space travel. The exhibits will showcase various artifacts and interactive displays to engage and educate visitors of all ages.

One of the highlights of the center will be the display of the space shuttle Endeavour itself. The shuttle will be exhibited in an upright position, allowing visitors to see it up close and explore its interior. The shuttle’s mission patches, worn by the astronauts during their flights, were also showcased during the ground-breaking ceremony.

Additionally, the center will feature a space gallery that provides a glimpse into the wonders of outer space. Visitors will have the chance to learn about celestial bodies, space exploration missions, and the latest discoveries in space science. The gallery will incorporate stunning visuals and interactive exhibits to make the experience memorable.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is a significant addition to Los Angeles’ cultural landscape and will undoubtedly attract space enthusiasts and curious minds alike. It will serve as a platform to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM fields and continue pushing the boundaries of human space exploration.

来源：

– Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer

– California Science Center

–美国宇航局

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

为纳奈莫的日偏食观赏活动做好准备

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

西藏自治区发现两种哺乳动物新种

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

俄罗斯空间站舱第三次发生冷却剂泄漏

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

新塞缪尔·奥辛航空航天中心将容纳奋进号航天飞机

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

为纳奈莫的日偏食观赏活动做好准备

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

西藏自治区发现两种哺乳动物新种

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

俄罗斯空间站舱第三次发生冷却剂泄漏

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论