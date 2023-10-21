逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家称，地壳下隐藏着巨大的海洋

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

21月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家称，地壳下隐藏着巨大的海洋

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery: there is a vast ocean hidden beneath the Earth’s crust, containing three times more water than all the oceans on the planet’s surface. The water is stored in a rock called “ringwoodite” located 400 miles underground.

Research published in 2014 revealed that water is stored in the mantle rock in a unique state known as “sponge-like state,” which is neither a liquid, solid, nor gas but rather a fourth state. This discovery opens up the possibility of a whole-Earth water cycle that explains the abundance of liquid water on the planet’s surface.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, part of the team behind the findings, explained the significance of ringwoodite, describing it as a “sponge” that can attract hydrogen and trap water. The crystal structure of ringwoodite allows it to absorb a substantial amount of water deep within the mantle, providing a missing link in scientists’ understanding of Earth’s water distribution.

Scientists made this groundbreaking discovery by studying seismic activity and shockwaves generated by earthquakes. Through this analysis, they identified the presence of water in ringwoodite deep beneath the surface. If the rock contains just 1% water, it means there is three times more water underground than in all Earth’s oceans combined.

This discovery of a hidden ocean beneath the Earth’s crust is not the only recent breakthrough in scientific research. Researchers also uncovered an entirely new ecosystem when exploring volcanic crust with an underwater robot. These discoveries emphasize the vastness of unexplored realms on our planet.

来源：
– Scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’
——地球物理学家史蒂夫·雅各布森

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

燃烧的火箭本体和卫星在地球大气中留下金属颗粒特征

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

先进成像揭示了对加州长谷火山口的洞察

21月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

火星轨道器任务2：利用强大的有效载荷探索火星

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

燃烧的火箭本体和卫星在地球大气中留下金属颗粒特征

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

先进成像揭示了对加州长谷火山口的洞察

21月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

火星轨道器任务2：利用强大的有效载荷探索火星

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 21 颗星链卫星

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论