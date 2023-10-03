逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

罕见的镜头捕捉到火星上高耸的尘暴

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
罕见的镜头捕捉到火星上高耸的尘暴

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured stunning footage of a towering dust devil swirling across the surface of Mars. The dusty vortex, spotted on August 30th, is taller than the average U.S. tornado and five times taller than the Empire State Building. The rover filmed the spectacle for approximately 84 seconds as it raged on top of a nearby ridge 2.5 miles away. A time-lapse video of the dust devil, accelerated by 20 times, was released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

The dust devil, which was moving at around 12 mph, was estimated to be roughly 200 feet wide and reached a maximum height of 387 feet. However, the top part of the storm was cut off in the video, making the true height unknown. Scientists estimate that it could have been as tall as 1.2 miles based on the shadow it cast.

Dust devils form when warm air rises and mixes with cooler descending air columns. They are also observed on Earth in dry and dusty regions like Arizona, with typical dimensions ranging from 10 to 300 feet wide and 500 to 1,000 feet tall. Martian dust devils are generally weaker and shorter than their Earth counterparts, but the recently filmed twister exceeded expectations. Researchers compare its height to fully-fledged U.S. tornados, which can grow between 1,640 to 4,920 feet tall.

While the reason for this particular dust devil’s exceptional height remains unknown, unlike Earth tornadoes that are limited by the height of surrounding clouds, Martian dust devils have no such impediments. Dust devils are a common occurrence on Mars, and they play a significant role in transporting dust across the planet. The Perseverance and Curiosity rovers actively monitor nearby twisters, with dozens observed by Perseverance since its mission began.

In 2021, researchers recorded the sound of a dust devil passing directly over Perseverance for the first time, providing valuable insight into how particles move within the vortex and aiding in understanding their formation and growth. The towering twister captured on Mars highlights the fascinating weather phenomena occurring on our neighboring planet, offering a glimpse into the unique atmospheric conditions of Mars.

来源：
– NASA/JPL-加州理工学院
– 国家气象局
– FOX Weather
– Icarus journal

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论