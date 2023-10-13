逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Mangalyaan-2 任务：ISRO 的第二次火星任务

By罗伯特·安德鲁

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Mangalyaan-2 任务：ISRO 的第二次火星任务

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization, is preparing for its second mission to Mars, known as Mangalyaan-2. This mission comes after the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO made history in 2014 with its inaugural Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan-1. The Mangalyaan-2 mission aims to gather further data about Mars, the Red Planet.

One of the main objectives of the Mangalyaan-2 mission is to unlock the mysteries of Mars. The mission will include four payloads, one of which is the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX). MODEX has been designed to study the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust at high altitudes on the Martian surface. This experiment will help scientists understand the composition and behavior of dust particles on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is a significant step forward for ISRO in its exploration of Mars. Through this mission, ISRO hopes to uncover more information about the Red Planet and its unique characteristics. The data gathered from this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Martian environment and improve our knowledge of the solar system as a whole.

With its ambitious space program, ISRO continues to make advancements in space exploration. The Mangalyaan-2 mission is part of ISRO’s ongoing efforts to expand our understanding of the universe and push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

来源：
– 印度斯坦时报

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

“火环”日食预计将出现阴雨天气

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

罕见的“火环”日食照亮了天空

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

“火环”日食预计将出现阴雨天气

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

罕见的“火环”日食照亮了天空

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Katya Echazarreta：墨西哥宇航员的开拓者

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论