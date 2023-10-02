逸耘居

Mangalyaan-2：在 MOM 成功 9 年后，ISRO 准备进行第二次火星任务

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch another spacecraft to Mars, nine years after its successful first attempt at placing a rocket in orbit around the red planet. The upcoming mission, known as Mangalyaan-2 or Mars Orbiter Mission-2, aims to study interplanetary dust and various aspects of Mars, including its atmosphere and environment.

ISRO’s previous mission, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), achieved significant success in 2014. Building on that, the space agency is now fully prepared for its second Mars mission. According to documents obtained by Hindustan Times, Mangalyaan-2 will carry four payloads to conduct these studies.

Although specifics about the payloads are not provided, they are currently in different stages of development. This indicates that the ISRO is actively working on the scientific instruments that will be onboard Mangalyaan-2. By studying interplanetary dust, ISRO scientists hope to gain insights into the origins and composition of cosmic dust, as well as its interaction with the Martian atmosphere.

The ISRO’s renewed focus on Mars comes after two other significant missions – Chandrayaan-3 and the ongoing solar mission, Aditya-L1. These missions have further strengthened India’s space exploration capabilities and paved the way for more ambitious scientific endeavors.

Mangalyaan-2 is a testament to India’s growing expertise in space exploration. The success of the Mars missions not only boosts the country’s scientific reputation but also contributes to humanity’s understanding of Mars and our solar system as a whole.

资料来源：印度时报

