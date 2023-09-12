逸耘居

北极地质奇观的数字化：Svalbox 数字模型数据库

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Svalbox Digital Model Database (DMDb) is a new regional database that offers geoscientists access to digital outcrop models (DOMs) from the remote Svalbard archipelago. Published in the journal Geosphere, the database currently contains 135 DOMs, providing data from 114 km2 of this difficult-to-access area.

DOMs are three-dimensional digital representations of geological outcrops that have revolutionized modern geoscientific research. The Svalbox DMDb integrates these models with other geoscientific data, including 3D drone footage, offering geoscientists a comprehensive view of the geological formations in this unique region.

The Svalbox DMDb stands out for its adherence to the FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable) principles, meaning that the data and metadata shared in the database can be easily located, accessed, and used by other researchers. Each entry in the database includes raw input data and processed output data and has a DOI for traceability and citation.

This database is particularly valuable for geoscientists working in Svalbard, as well as for educational purposes. The digital outcrop models provided by the Svalbox DMDb extend the field season indefinitely and enable access to sites that are typically inaccessible through traditional fieldwork. This helps researchers better prepare for expeditions and enhances their understanding of the rapidly changing Arctic landscape, which is experiencing significant transformations due to glacial retreat.

One notable example highlighted in the Geosphere paper is the Festningen profile, Svalbard’s only geotope. This geological wonder spans 400 million years and offers a unique vertical stratigraphy across a 7 km transect. The Svalbox DMDb preserves these geological records in time-lapse, ensuring their scientific significance for future generations.

The Svalbox DMDb continues to expand as more DOMs are added to the database. The availability of these digital models has already led to collaborations and publications, contributing to the advancement of scientific research in the Svalbard archipelago.

来源：
– Svalbox Digital Model Database (DMDb)
– Betlem, P. et al. (2021), Digitizing the igneous intrusion at Hyperittfossen (Svalbox DOM 2020-0006), Geosphere, 17(5), 872–883, DOI: 10.1130/GES02323.1

