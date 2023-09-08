机器学习加速量子纠错

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing have made significant progress in the field of quantum error correction using machine learning. Quantum computers operate on qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously, unlike classical computers that operate on bits. This characteristic allows quantum computers to perform tasks with potential advantages in searches, optimizations, and cryptography. However, the fragile nature of quantum superpositions makes them susceptible to errors induced by environmental perturbations, leading to the loss of quantum advantages.

Quantum error correction methods have been developed to neutralize errors, but their implementation has been challenging due to increased device complexity and error-prone processes. In this study, the researchers focused on an autonomous approach to quantum error correction using machine learning. They utilized reinforcement learning, an advanced machine learning technique, to optimize an artificial environment that replaces frequent error-detecting measurements.

The researchers investigated “bosonic qubit encodings,” which are used in current quantum computing machines based on superconducting circuits. Through their exploration, they identified a simple, approximate qubit encoding that significantly reduced device complexity and outperformed other encodings in error correction capabilities.

The findings of this study demonstrate the potential of machine learning in quantum error correction and bring us closer to the successful implementation of quantum error correction in experiments. The integration of machine learning, artificial neural networks, quantum error correction, and quantum fault tolerance can address the challenges of large-scale quantum computation and optimization.

This research, published in Physical Review Letters, contributes to the advancement of quantum computing technology by enabling more efficient and effective error correction systems.

Source: RIKEN, Physical Review Letters