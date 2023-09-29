逸耘居

月球开拓者航天器准备在佛罗里达州发射

By罗伯特·安德鲁

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft is in the final stages of preparation for its upcoming mission to explore the Moon. The spacecraft, developed by NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), will be launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. This mission aims to gather crucial data about water molecules on the Moon’s surface.

One of the main objectives of the Lunar Trailblazer mission is to map the distribution and abundance of water ice on the lunar surface. Water is a valuable resource, and understanding its presence on the Moon could have significant implications for future human exploration. The spacecraft will carry a cutting-edge instrument called the High-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper (HVM3), which has been specifically designed for this mission. HVM3 will use a spectrometer to identify water molecules and map their locations across the Moon.

In addition to studying water, Lunar Trailblazer will also investigate other volatile compounds, such as hydrogen and hydroxyl, which may be present on the Moon. These volatile compounds can provide insights into the Moon’s geological history and potential for supporting future human missions. Understanding the volatile chemistry of the Moon is crucial for planning and executing future missions, as it can impact resource utilization and the establishment of a sustainable human presence.

The Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft will be launched using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After reaching the Moon’s orbit, the spacecraft will perform a series of maneuvers to lower its orbit and enter the desired operational orbit. Once in its final orbit, it will begin its observation campaign, mapping the Moon’s surface and collecting data on volatiles.

This mission represents an important step towards gaining a deeper understanding of the Moon’s resources and its potential for future human missions. By mapping the distribution of water and other volatiles, the Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft will provide valuable data for scientists and engineers planning the next generation of lunar exploration missions.

