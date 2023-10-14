逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

今天将发生日环食：观看提示和地点

By罗伯特·安德鲁

14月 2023日，XNUMX
今天将发生日环食：观看提示和地点

Today, October 14, 2023, a rare annular solar eclipse will occur, offering the chance for people in North, Central, and South America to witness this celestial event. However, viewing opportunities may be limited due to local weather conditions. Cities in the direct path of the eclipse will experience the best viewing conditions, while cities outside the path may still observe partial obscuration.

It is important to note that looking directly at the eclipse without proper protection is unsafe and can cause severe eye damage. Standard binoculars, telescopes, and cameras should not be used to view the eclipse without proper solar viewers, as they do not provide adequate protection.

Cities in the West of the United States are within the path of the annular solar eclipse, and even cities outside the path may still be able to see partial obscuration depending on their proximity to the eclipse path. However, cloud cover may impact visibility in some regions, particularly in the Northwest. It is recommended to find a location with clear skies for the best viewing experience.

NASA is broadcasting live from Kerrville, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico, providing expert coverage of the eclipse. Additionally, the sun was reported to begin showing partial obscuration in San Diego at around 8:00 a.m. local time.

Always prioritize safety when viewing a solar eclipse. Use proper solar viewers to protect your eyes from potential damage caused by the sun’s rays. Sunglasses are not sufficient for viewing the eclipse safely.

Stay updated with the latest reports on this exciting event as it unfolds. Enjoy the stunning display of nature’s wonders while taking necessary precautions to protect your eyes and ensure a memorable viewing experience.

定义：
– Annular Solar Eclipse: An eclipse in which the sun appears as a bright ring surrounding the moon, caused by the moon being farther from Earth.
– Partial Obscuration: A phenomenon where part of an object or body is blocked from view.

来源：
– GreatAmericanEclipse.com (Michael Zeiler)
–美国宇航局
– The Weather Company

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局首次看到小行星物质揭示了水和碳

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

为日环食做准备：时刻关注前方

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新研究表明，水星的收缩仍在继续

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局首次看到小行星物质揭示了水和碳

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

为日环食做准备：时刻关注前方

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新研究表明，水星的收缩仍在继续

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

太空后的生活：重新适应地球引力的挑战

14月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论