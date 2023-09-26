逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

聆听来自月球背面的宇宙黑暗时代信号

By曼波布雷西亚

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
聆听来自月球背面的宇宙黑暗时代信号

Researchers are embarking on an ambitious mission called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night) to listen for a radio signal from the “Dark Ages” of the universe. This signal represents a 400-million-year gap in our understanding of the universe’s history, a time before stars and known as the Dark Ages. The radio signal cannot be measured from Earth due to the absorption, refraction, and reflection of the signal by our atmosphere, as well as interference from our own electronics and communications.

LuSEE-Night, a collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy, aims to test equipment and techniques in the harsh lunar environment. The experiment’s antenna, currently being built by the Berkeley Lab team, will attempt to tune in to these ancient radio waves. The far side of the moon provides a pristine, radio-quiet environment, allowing for the detection of this signal. However, operating on the far side of the moon presents challenges such as extreme temperature swings and the need for communication through a relay satellite.

The Dark Ages signal is hypothesized to be a dip in frequency caused by the hydrogen gas that dominated the universe during this period absorbing energy from the cosmic microwave background. LuSEE-Night will listen for frequencies between 0.5 and 50 megahertz, but more sensitive experiments may be required to detect the faint signal. By studying this time period, researchers hope to understand the evolution of the early universe and its connection to the universe we see today.

The LuSEE-Night experiment will use pairs of antennas, each six meters in length, to collect radio waves. These antennas will be deployed from a cube with one-meter sides once the experiment lands on the moon. To ensure the best chances of detecting the Dark Ages signal, the Berkeley Lab team has conducted simulations, built and tested antenna models, and calibrated the electronics. They have also developed a turntable to periodically rotate the antennas for optimal coverage.

LuSEE-Night represents a significant scientific endeavor, not only to listen for a signal from the Dark Ages but also to demonstrate the feasibility of landing a scientific instrument on the far side of the moon. Success in this mission could open up new possibilities for future experiments and expand our understanding of the universe’s earliest epochs.

来源：
– National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC)
– 劳伦斯伯克利国家实验室（伯克利实验室）

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

真菌：粮食系统的可持续和变革性替代品

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

沸石在合成气转化催化剂中的重要性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

先进成像揭示 465 亿年前三叶虫的消化内容

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

真菌：粮食系统的可持续和变革性替代品

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

沸石在合成气转化催化剂中的重要性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

先进成像揭示 465 亿年前三叶虫的消化内容

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新分析揭示了古代和现代鸟类羽毛中相似的蛋白质成分

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论