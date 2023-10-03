逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

对可能的诺贝尔物理学奖竞争者的猜测

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
对可能的诺贝尔物理学奖竞争者的猜测

Experts believe that research into light, new materials, and cosmic exploration are potential contenders for the Nobel Physics Prize this year. However, predicting the winner in such a vast field is challenging. The Nobel Prize in Physics, which will be announced in Stockholm, is the second award of the season after the Medicine Prize went to researchers Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their contributions to mRNA technology in Covid-19 vaccines.

One potential laureate mentioned is French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier, who has studied short laser pulses that allow for the observation of fast electron movement within molecules. L’Huillier was a recipient of the prestigious Wolf Prize last year, suggesting that she may have a chance at the Nobel Prize.

Another contender is Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her work on cosmic neutrinos and her involvement in the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica. Only four women have won the Nobel Physics Prize since its inception in 1901, and Brostrom believes that L’Huillier and Botner have a chance to increase that number.

While three of the last six Physics Prizes have focused on research in astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology, it is unlikely that work related to the James Webb Space Telescope will be recognized this year. However, it may be considered in the future.

The field of quantum mechanics seems unlikely to receive another prize so soon after last year’s recognition. However, many deserving scientists in the field exist, including Spain’s Ignacio Cirac, the UK’s David Deutsch, and Peter Shor of the US, who are possible candidates for their significant contributions to quantum computing.

Some experts suggest that the Nobel Prize may focus on more practical achievements this year. Stuart P. Parkin of Britain, a pioneer in the field of spintronic materials, is seen as a potential contender for his work on increased data density and storage capabilities in computer disk drives.

Other potential candidates for the Nobel Physics Prize include US physicist Sharon Glotzer for her strategies to control the assembly process of new materials, Federico Capasso for his research on photonics, and researchers working on photovoltaics and the conductive properties of twisted graphene.

The Nobel Physics Prize announcement will be followed by the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, and the highly anticipated Literature and Peace Prizes later in the week.

定义：
– mRNA: messenger RNA, a molecule that carries genetic information that specifies the amino acid sequence of proteins.
– Quantum entanglement: a phenomenon in which two or more particles become interconnected and share properties and states.
– Spintronic materials: materials that manipulate the spin of electrons for use in electronic devices.

来源：
-法新社
– 物理世界

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论