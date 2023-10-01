逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 的 LHASA 2.0 荣获滑坡分析年度软件奖

By罗伯特·安德鲁

1月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA 的 LHASA 2.0 荣获滑坡分析年度软件奖

NASA’s Earth Sciences Division at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has been awarded the Software of the Year (SOY) Award for their development of the Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) version 2.0. LHASA is a data-driven software tool designed to provide situational awareness for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard events around the world.

The SOY Award is NASA’s highest commendation for software excellence, and it is presented annually to software that significantly enhances the agency’s mission performance. This is only the second time in the past 17 years that a team from Goddard has won the award.

LHASA incorporates landslide data from around the world into a machine-learning framework, allowing it to estimate the relative probability of a landslide occurrence. The tool provides hazard estimates on a global scale, enabling improved awareness and facilitating disaster planning and response. It can be used by government agencies, relief organizations, emergency responders, and insurers.

Dalia Kirschbaum, director of the Earth Sciences Division, expressed excitement about the recognition for LHASA’s scientific and technological achievements. She hopes that regional communities will use the model to better understand landslide hazards in their areas.

LHASA is available as free and open-source software on the Landslides @ NASA website. Users can access the software, report landslides, view and obtain relevant source data, and learn more about NASA’s landslide modeling efforts. The tool aims to assist various stakeholders in disaster readiness and response.

来源：
– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-software-of-the-year-award-winner-provides-landslide-insights)
– Landslides @ NASA (https://landslides.nasa.gov/)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

日本和美国将小行星样本带回地球

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

南部非洲出土世界上最古老的人造建筑

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

SpaceX 成功对猎鹰重型火箭进行静态试射

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

日本和美国将小行星样本带回地球

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

南部非洲出土世界上最古老的人造建筑

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

SpaceX 成功对猎鹰重型火箭进行静态试射

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

基于 CRISPR 的新型基因编辑工具有望治疗遗传性疾病

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论