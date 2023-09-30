逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

“意大利工程师开发的深空探测器自主视觉导航系统”

By罗伯特·安德鲁

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
“意大利工程师开发的深空探测器自主视觉导航系统”

Italian engineers from Politecnico di Milano have developed a visual-based autonomous navigation system that could revolutionize spacecraft tracking in deep space. The current method of manually tracking probes through data analysis would not be scalable as more spacecraft embark on interplanetary journeys. The new technique takes inspiration from autonomous cars, utilizing visual systems and highly sensitive cameras to capture images of light sources, specifically planets, in the solar system. By combining the positioning of these planets in a visual frame with precise timing data from the probe, the algorithm can accurately determine the probe’s location in space.

Unlike more complex algorithms that rely on pulsars or radio signals from ground stations, this visual-based system requires minimal computing power and can be automated on board, even on small spacecraft like Cubesats. However, the algorithm faces several challenges, including identifying planets in the captured images and calculating trajectories and speeds using orbital mechanics algorithms. Course adjustments must also be made to ensure the probe stays on the correct path.

The engineers validated their algorithm by simulating a flight from Earth to Mars, where the model probe accurately calculated its location within a 2000 km range and its speed within 0.5 km/s at the end of the journey. The algorithm’s implementation in hardware on an actual deep space probe is still uncertain, but it is part of an ongoing European Research Council funding program.

This groundbreaking development in autonomous visual navigation could pave the way for more efficient and scalable tracking of spacecraft in deep space exploration.

来源：
– Andreis et al – An Autonomous Vision-Based Algorithm for Interplanetary Navigation
– UT – Soon Every Spacecraft can Navigate the Solar System Autonomously Using Pulsars
– UT – Navigation Could be Done on the Moon Just by Looking at Nearby Landmarks
– UT – Robots in orbit are becoming even more popular. There are still many technical challenges ahead.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

当地球的各大洲合并成一个超级大陆时会发生什么？

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

本周夜空：2 年 8 月 2023 日至 XNUMX 日

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

探索黑暗时代：月球射电天文台研究早期宇宙

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

当地球的各大洲合并成一个超级大陆时会发生什么？

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

本周夜空：2 年 8 月 2023 日至 XNUMX 日

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

探索黑暗时代：月球射电天文台研究早期宇宙

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

寻找青春之泉：探索衰老的解药

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论