研究表明，奇怪的熔岩世界可以照亮地球的过去

By加布里埃尔博塔

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Recent computer simulations have revealed that strange lava worlds could hold the key to understanding how Earth acquired the essential elements for life. These fiery planets, characterized by oceans of bubbling magma, have the capacity to trap volatile gases deep in their mantles. The ability to retain these volatile elements within their interiors could greatly impact a planet’s habitability.

Ohio State University planetary scientist Kiersten Boley and her team conducted computer simulations to study the evolution of “fizzy super-Earths” — super-Earths covered in molten rock oceans mixed with volatile gases. By constructing digital models of lava worlds with different chemical compositions and varying surface temperatures, the researchers simulated the cooling process of these planets. They discovered that in certain scenarios, a slowly cooling lava world could retain significant amounts of water and carbon deep within its interior — crucial compounds for the development of life.

Lava worlds, though exotic-sounding, are actually quite prevalent in our universe. Approximately half of the rocky planets discovered so far are lava worlds rather than solid rocks. These fiery planets, unlike anything in our own Solar System, provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of rocky planets.

Boley’s simulations demonstrated that there are multiple cooling and solidification pathways for these magma worlds, depending on factors such as the chemical composition of the magma and the presence of an atmosphere. One peculiar possibility arises when the cooling begins in the middle of the magma ocean, resulting in a surface magma ocean with a deep mantle of magma and a solid layer in between. Volatile gases, such as water and carbon, can escape from the magma ocean and be released into space if the planet lacks an atmosphere. However, some of these volatile elements can be trapped in the molten rock beneath the solid layer as the planet cools. In certain cases, these trapped gases can eventually escape to the planet’s surface through cracks or pores in the rock.

Boley’s research suggests that a planet four times the mass of Earth could store more than 130 times Earth’s water supply and 1,000 times Earth’s carbon supply within its mantle. Although far from habitable, these lava worlds offer valuable insights into the processes that drive planets towards becoming conducive environments for life.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

