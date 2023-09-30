逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

观星者惊叹于今年最后的超级月亮

By曼波布雷西亚

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
观星者惊叹于今年最后的超级月亮

Stargazers around the world were treated to a breathtaking sight as the last supermoon of the year, also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, graced the night sky on Thursday and Friday. This marked the fourth supermoon in a series that began in July. Unfortunately, the next supermoon will not occur until September 2024.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This astronomical phenomenon results in the moon appearing approximately 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest point. The supermoon is a mesmerizing spectacle, but its size difference from an average full moon can be challenging to detect without a point of reference, such as nearby buildings or landscape features.

The previous supermoon, which occurred on August 31, was an extraordinary event as it combined a supermoon with a blue moon. The ‘Blue Supermoon’ was the brightest and largest full moon of the year. These celestial occurrences are a treat for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The last supermoon was referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon’ due to its correlation with the beginning of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. It provided a picturesque backdrop for farmers and nature lovers alike.

Skygazers will now have to wait patiently for a whole year until the next supermoon makes its appearance on September 18. It is noteworthy that only two supermoons are expected in 2024.

来源：
– [图片来源]
– [图片来源]
– [图片来源]

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

盘古大陆终极：未来的超级大陆，给哺乳动物带来灭亡

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局完成了火星上升飞行器的关键风洞测试

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

使用生成式 AI 探索 P 与 NP 问题

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

盘古大陆终极：未来的超级大陆，给哺乳动物带来灭亡

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局完成了火星上升飞行器的关键风洞测试

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用生成式 AI 探索 P 与 NP 问题

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

Shukrayaan-1：印度前往金星的任务揭示其秘密

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论