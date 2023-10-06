逸耘居

激光陀螺仪实时跟踪地球自转的波动

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers in Germany and New Zealand have developed a laser gyroscope that can accurately track fluctuations in Earth’s rotation in near real time. The technique is simpler than current methods and could provide insights into phenomena that cause the fluctuations, such as shifts in ocean currents.

The Earth’s rotation experiences tiny fluctuations in its rate and direction. Some of these fluctuations are well understood, such as those caused by the tidal forces of the Moon and Sun. However, others, like those related to the exchange of momentum between the solid Earth and its surroundings, are not well understood. These effects can arise from climate events such as El Niño, which change ocean currents. Measuring these fluctuations in Earth’s rotation could reveal important processes in the atmosphere.

Most rotation studies involve combining data from global satellite navigation systems, radio-astronomy observations, and laser ranging. However, due to the complexity of combining these techniques, only one measurement can be made per day.

A team of researchers at the Technical University of Munich has created a laser gyroscope that can measure these tiny fluctuations in near real time. Their instrument, which can fit into a large room, consists of an optical cavity that guides light around a square path. Laser beams are sent around the cavity in opposite directions, creating a ring laser gyroscope. A rotation of the gyroscope affects the interference pattern created when the two beams are combined, allowing the researchers to measure the fluctuations in Earth’s rotation.

The team faced several challenges in developing the laser gyroscope. They needed to ensure it was sensitive enough to resolve variations as subtle as 3 parts per billion of Earth’s rotational velocity. They also had to address stability issues and develop methods to correct errors introduced by the varying orientation of Earth’s rotational axis.

The researchers have successfully overcome these challenges and can now monitor Earth’s rotation rate to a resolution of just a few milliseconds over 120 days. This allows them to track variations in the length of the day continuously and in real time. The next goal is to extend the gyroscope’s stability further to capture the seasonal effect of momentum transfers.

This research provides a new and simpler method for measuring fluctuations in Earth’s rotation, providing valuable insight into the processes that affect our planet and its atmosphere.

