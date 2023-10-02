逸耘居

科学

通信卫星 BlueWalker 3 威胁天文观测

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study published in Nature has revealed that BlueWalker 3, a prototype satellite launched by Texas-based startup AST SpaceMobile, is causing concerns among astronomers. The satellite, which is part of a larger plan to establish cellphone towers in space, is already disrupting Earth-based observations of the universe.

BlueWalker 3 is the first of nearly 100 satellites that will make up an orbital constellation. The study compiled observations from professional and amateur astronomers worldwide, and found that the satellite appeared as bright as two of the ten brightest stars in the night sky. One of the largest concerns is that these satellites reflect sunlight back to Earth, potentially causing streaks across astronomical images and interfering with scientific data. They may also interfere with radio astronomy, affecting wide band receivers and nearby protected radio astronomy bands.

Other companies, such as SpaceX, Amazon, and OneWeb, are also launching large numbers of satellites into low Earth orbit. This trend of increasingly larger and brighter satellites poses a significant threat to astronomical visibility. Current recommendations set by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) to mitigate the effects of satellites on visibility are not being met by these satellites.

While there are currently no official regulations on satellite brightness, companies like SpaceX have been in discussions with the IAU to address this issue. AST SpaceMobile, the company behind BlueWalker 3, is also working with NASA and astronomy groups to find ways to mitigate the satellite’s impact on astronomical observations. They are exploring potential operational interventions, avoiding broadcasts in sensitive areas, and using flight maneuvers to reduce the satellite’s brightness.

The study authors recommend that the impact of satellites on astronomy be considered during the authorization process for their launch. It is crucial to find a balance between the benefits of satellite communication and the preservation of astronomical observations.

