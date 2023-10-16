逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

湖人传奇人物里克·福克斯的可持续混凝土公司旨在应对气候变化

By加布里埃尔博塔

16月 2023日，XNUMX
湖人传奇人物里克·福克斯的可持续混凝土公司旨在应对气候变化

Rick Fox, the NBA Lakers legend turned actor, has become the CEO and co-founder of the sustainable building materials startup Partanna. The company has developed an alternative concrete that can trap carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, offering a solution to the significant greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional concrete production. The new material, made with brine from desalination plants and slag, a byproduct of steel production, eliminates the need for carbon-intensive cement. Partanna’s mixture can cure at ambient temperatures, reducing energy consumption during production. The binder ingredients in the material absorb CO2 from the air and trap it within the material, even after the structure is demolished.

The first home built with Partanna’s alternative concrete has been unveiled in the Bahamas, and the company plans to build 999 more. The Bahamas, severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, is partnering with Partanna to construct 1,000 homes using the carbon-negative material. The construction of these homes is expected to significantly reduce pollution from the construction industry. Partanna claims that its material captures as much CO2 as 5,200 mature trees per year, making it an attractive option for carbon reduction efforts.

While the use of trees for carbon counting has faced criticism due to verification issues, Partanna asserts that its CO2 capturing abilities are more quantifiable. The company has partnered with carbon credit certifying organization Verra to verify its carbon credits. However, experts urge the company to share its data to allow for a comprehensive assessment of its environmental footprint and scalability. Other companies and organizations are also working on sustainable alternatives to traditional concrete, indicating an increasing interest in reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry.

来源：

  • The Verge: https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/26/23280045/rick-fox-sustainable-concrete-startup-partanna-carbon-negative

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

一种新的人工智能工具可自动检测超新星

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

改变光的行为：光子晶体中的伪重力效应

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

科学家使用中子测量增材制造中的应变

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

一种新的人工智能工具可自动检测超新星

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

改变光的行为：光子晶体中的伪重力效应

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

科学家使用中子测量增材制造中的应变

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

理解组装理论：探索进化与物理学之间的接口

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论