逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

The Keck Cosmic Web Imager Reveals the Hidden Structure of the Cosmic Web

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Keck Cosmic Web Imager Reveals the Hidden Structure of the Cosmic Web

The Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), designed by Caltech’s Edward C. Stone Professor of Physics Christopher Martin and his team, has made a groundbreaking discovery by directly imaging the elusive cosmic web. The cosmic web is composed of faint filaments that connect galaxies across the vast expanse of space, acting as streams of gas that supply galaxies with the material needed to form stars.

While astronomers have known about the cosmic web for many years, it has been challenging to observe directly, especially in the darker regions of space. However, the KCWI instrument, located at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi, has successfully captured the emitted light from the hidden regions of the cosmic web.

Previously, Martin and his team used a prototype instrument called the Cosmic Web Imager to observe a filament illuminated by a nearby quasar. However, this latest discovery allows them to observe the cosmic web without the need for external illumination.

The newfound ability to directly image the cosmic web provides astronomers with valuable information crucial to understanding galaxy formation and evolution. Additionally, it enables researchers to map the distribution of dark matter, the mysterious substance that comprises a significant portion of the universe.

The cosmic web plays a significant role in shaping the structure of the universe and contains the majority of the ordinary matter in our galaxy. By uncovering its hidden structure, astronomers are able to gain insights into the fundamental workings of the universe.

来源：
– Nature Astronomy (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-02054-1

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

OSIRIS-REx 任务：检查小行星贝努的样本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

COSPAR 推出新的小型卫星能力建设计划

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

美国宇航局的哈勃望远镜捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恒星爆炸的残余物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

OSIRIS-REx 任务：检查小行星贝努的样本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

COSPAR 推出新的小型卫星能力建设计划

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的哈勃望远镜捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恒星爆炸的残余物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 宇宙飞船因推进器问题而延误

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论