科学

天文学家研究 TRAPPIST-1 b 以了解系外行星的观测结果

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8月 2023日，XNUMX
天文学家研究 TRAPPIST-1 b 以了解系外行星的观测结果

Astronomers have conducted a study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to gain insights into how a star can affect observations of exoplanets in the habitable zone. The focus of the study was TRAPPIST-1 b, the planet closest to its star in the TRAPPIST-1 solar system.

TRAPPIST-1 is a solar system located 40 light years away from our sun. It consists of seven Earth-sized planets that orbit a cold star. In the habitable zone of cool stars, there is a possibility of liquid water existing on the surface of orbiting planets.

The observations made by the team, which included University of Michigan astronomer and NASA Sagan Fellow Ryan MacDonald, did not detect signs of an atmosphere around TRAPPIST-1 b. This suggests that the planet could either be a bare rock, have high-altitude clouds, or possess a very heavy molecule such as carbon dioxide, which would make the atmosphere too small to detect.

However, the team observed that the star itself had the most significant impact on their observations. This finding indicates that the star’s influence will also affect observations of other planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.

The researchers’ investigation aimed to determine the extent to which the star affects observations of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Understanding this impact is crucial for accurately interpreting data obtained from other exoplanets in the habitable zones of cool stars.

The study’s findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, offering valuable insights into the factors that influence observations of exoplanets and contributing to our understanding of planetary systems beyond our own.

Source: University of Michigan, The Astrophysical Journal Letters

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

