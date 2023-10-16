逸耘居

科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜发现有关柯伊伯带矮行星的新信息

16月 2023日，XNUMX
詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜发现有关柯伊伯带矮行星的新信息

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insights into the composition and orbits of three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt. Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar were observed using Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec), revealing the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules believed to be produced by methane irradiation. The research, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, involved a collaboration of astronomers from various institutions.

These dwarf planets are of particular interest to astronomers due to their size, orbits, and compositions. While previous studies have shown that other Trans-Neptunian objects retain volatile ices on their surfaces, Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar have distinct orbits that place them in different temperature regimes and irradiation environments. The team aimed to investigate how these different conditions could affect the surfaces of these dwarf planets.

Using data gathered by Webb’s NIRSpec instrument, the researchers identified abundant ethane (C2H6) on all three bodies, with Sedna displaying the highest concentration. Sedna also exhibited the presence of acetylene (C2H2) and ethylene (C2H4). These molecules are direct products of methane irradiation. The abundance of these substances correlated with the orbit of each dwarf planet, suggesting a connection with relative temperatures and irradiation environments.

The study of bodies in the outer solar system, such as those found in the Kuiper Belt, offers valuable insights into the history and dynamics of the solar system. The information obtained about the composition and orbits of these dwarf planets contributes to our understanding of the formation and evolution of the solar system. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to be a groundbreaking tool for astronomers, providing new discoveries and extending our knowledge of the universe.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

