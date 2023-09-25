逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究发现水母可以像人类、老鼠和苍蝇一样学习

By曼波布雷西亚

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究发现水母可以像人类、老鼠和苍蝇一样学习

Scientists have discovered that jellyfish are capable of learning from past experiences, challenging previous notions that advanced learning requires a centralized brain. In a study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers trained Caribbean box jellyfish to spot and dodge obstacles, shedding light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory.

Despite lacking a central brain, these small jellies possess a complex visual system with 24 eyes embedded in their body. Living in mangrove swamps, they rely on their vision to navigate murky waters and avoid underwater tree roots in order to catch prey. The scientists demonstrated that the jellyfish could learn to avoid obstacles through associative learning, forming mental connections between sensory stimuli and behaviors.

To train the jellyfish, the researchers created a tank with gray and white stripes to mimic their natural habitat, with gray stripes representing distant mangrove roots. Over the course of the experiment, the jellyfish gradually increased their distance to the wall by 50%, quadrupled their successful pivots to avoid collisions, and decreased their contact with the wall by half.

The team also isolated the jellyfish’s visual sensory centers, called rhopalia, to understand the underlying process of associative learning. By training the rhopalia with weak electric stimulation when gray bars approached, the jellyfish began generating obstacle-dodging signals in response to the light gray bars, indicating that combining visual and mechanical stimuli is necessary for associative learning in jellyfish.

The findings suggest that even the simplest nervous systems have the ability to engage in advanced learning. It is hoped that by studying these relatively simple nervous systems, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of how complex structures and behaviors are formed.

In future studies, the researchers plan to investigate the cellular interactions of jellyfish nervous systems to better understand memory formation and the workings of the mechanical sensor in the jellyfish’s bell. This research will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the animal’s associative learning capabilities.

Sumber:
– Bielecki, J., Garm, A., et al. (2022). Associative Learning in a Jellyfish without a Central Nervous System. Current Biology, 32(17), R1233-R1234.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

缓解易位及其对哥伦比亚斑蛙影响的探索

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新研究探讨了缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

缓解易位及其对哥伦比亚斑蛙影响的探索

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究探讨了缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

布莱恩·梅爵士自豪地支持美国宇航局成功的小行星样本采集

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论