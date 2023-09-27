逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Japan’s Moon Sniper on its Way to Demonstrate Precision Landing

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Japan’s Moon Sniper on its Way to Demonstrate Precision Landing

Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), also known as the “Moon Sniper,” is currently on its way to the Moon after performing a second-period adjustment maneuver. The spacecraft, which cost $100 million to develop, is on a mission to demonstrate a precision landing on the lunar surface.

SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. To conserve fuel, it is taking a long, circuitous route to the Moon. It will take several months for SLIM to reach lunar orbit and then spend a month circling the Moon before attempting its precision landing near the Shioli crater on the Moon’s near side. The spacecraft is expected to land within 100 meters of its target site by February 2024.

One of the primary goals of the SLIM mission is to test advanced optical and image processing technology. Japan aims to become the fifth country to safely land on the lunar surface and the first to do so with such precision. After landing, SLIM will analyze the composition of olivine rocks near the landing site to gather clues about the Moon’s origin.

Despite previous setbacks, including two failed lunar landing attempts in the last year, Japan remains committed to advancing its capabilities in space exploration and lunar science. SLIM’s mission represents a significant step forward for Japan in its pursuit of lunar exploration and scientific research.

来源：

– Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM)
– Tanegashima Space Center

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在太空长期停留后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

迁徙的座头鲸与海藻进行嬉戏行为

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新发现揭示了反物质

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在太空长期停留后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

迁徙的座头鲸与海藻进行嬉戏行为

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新发现揭示了反物质

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究证实重力以与物质相同的方式影响反物质

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论