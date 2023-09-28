逸耘居

科学

云中发现的微塑料及其对气候的影响

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
云中发现的微塑料及其对气候的影响

Researchers in Japan have confirmed that microplastics, defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, are present in clouds. This discovery suggests that microplastics may be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the mists that shroud the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama. The samples were then analyzed using advanced imaging techniques to determine their physical and chemical properties.

The researchers found that the airborne microplastics contained nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber, ranging in size from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of plastic. Of particular concern was the abundance of “hydrophilic” or water-loving polymers, which suggests that these particles play a significant role in rapid cloud formation and, subsequently, climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed proactively, it may have irreversible and serious environmental consequences in the future. Microplastics that reach the upper atmosphere degrade when exposed to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

The transport mechanisms of microplastics have remained unclear, but this study provides new insights into their presence in cloud water. Additionally, emerging evidence suggests that microplastics have a range of impacts on human health, including effects on heart and lung health, cancer risks, and widespread environmental harm.

This research further emphasizes the urgent need to address the issue of microplastic pollution and its potential consequences for both the environment and human well-being.

来源：
– 环境化学快报
–早稻田大学

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

