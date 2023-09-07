逸耘居

日本天文学家在太阳系中发现了类地行星的可能证据

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Two Japanese astronomers, Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University and Takashi Ito of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, have made an intriguing discovery. They have found possible evidence of an “Earth-like planet” within our solar system, residing in the Kuiper Belt.

The Kuiper Belt is a region of space beyond the orbit of Neptune that is populated by small icy bodies such as dwarf planets and comets. Similar to the planets, these objects orbit the Sun.

In their research paper, the astronomers explained that they predict the existence of an Earth-like planet as well as several trans-Neptunian objects on peculiar orbits in the outer solar system. They believe that these objects can serve as observationally testable signatures of the putative planet’s perturbations.

While the existence of this Earth-like planet is still speculative at this point, its potential discovery would be significant. It could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system, and possibly the existence of life beyond Earth.

Further research and observations will be necessary to confirm the presence of this planet. The astronomers will likely utilize advanced telescopes and observation techniques to gather more data and analyze the peculiar orbits of the trans-Neptunian objects.

This discovery sets the stage for exciting advancements in our understanding of our own solar system and the potential for finding other habitable environments within it. As our exploration of space continues, we inch closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe.

