逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜揭示了有关猎户座星云的新细节

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured stunning new images of the Orion Nebula, shedding light on its composition and the celestial objects it contains. Astronomers have long been fascinated by the Orion Nebula due to its rich variety of celestial bodies, including planet-forming disks and brown dwarfs.

Astronomers Samuel G. Pearson and Mark J. McCaughrean focused their study on the Trapezium Cluster, a region within the Orion Nebula that is filled with thousands of young stars. They made an intriguing discovery during their research – planet-like objects with masses ranging from 0.6 to 13 times that of Jupiter. These objects, termed Jupiter Mass Binary Objects or JuMBOs, challenge existing astronomical theories.

The astronomers identified 40 pairs of JuMBOs and two triple systems, all orbiting each other at a distance of about 200 times that between Earth and the sun. The objects are young, only about 1 million years old, and exhibit temperatures ranging from 1,000 to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. This observation suggests that the JuMBOs are relatively new in astronomical terms.

The presence of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula has puzzled scientists. These objects floating alone in space go against current models of star and planet formation. Pearson remarks, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.” The discovery highlights the need for further observations and modeling to explain the existence of these objects.

The James Webb Space Telescope, with its unprecedented infrared sensitivity, has provided invaluable data for astronomers studying the Orion Nebula. The telescope’s observations have opened up new avenues for research and may yield valuable insights into the atmospheric compositions of JuMBOs. Scheduled observations of the nebula in 2024 offer the promise of further revelations and a deeper understanding of these mysterious objects.

Overall, the latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope have expanded our knowledge of the Orion Nebula and raised intriguing questions about the formation of celestial bodies. Further exploration and analysis will be necessary to unravel the mysteries presented by the JuMBOs in this fascinating region of space.

来源：
——詹姆斯韦伯太空望远镜
– 欧洲航天局 (ESA)
- 美国有线电视新闻网

