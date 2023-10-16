逸耘居

科学

新研究发现，每小时千英里的风携带石英晶体穿过 WASP-17b 的大气层

By罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
A new study led by Daniel Grant of the University of Bristol has discovered that the atmosphere of WASP-17b, a distant gas giant planet, contains tiny quartz crystals. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observed the thousand-mile-per-hour winds carrying these quartz particles through the scorching hot atmosphere.

WASP-17b is an exoplanet known for its extreme conditions. It orbits its star at a distance of just 7.8 million kilometers (4.9 million miles) and has a dayside temperature of around 1,500 degrees Celsius (approximately 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit). The planet’s atmosphere has expanded due to its proximity to the star, making it almost twice the diameter of Jupiter.

Grant and his team used the JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument to observe WASP-17b as it transited its star. The instrument detected starlight blocked by the planet’s atmosphere, resulting in a transmission spectrum. This spectrum revealed the presence of hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, water vapor, and quartz crystals.

Quartz is a type of silicate mineral, which is commonly found in the rocky bodies of the solar system. Previous observations have detected silicates in the atmospheres of hot Jupiter exoplanets, but they were more complex magnesium-rich crystals. The quartz crystals observed in WASP-17b’s atmosphere are smaller, measuring around 10 nanometers in size.

Grant explained that the high temperatures and low pressures in WASP-17b’s atmosphere allow solid crystals to form directly from gas, bypassing the liquid phase. The quartz crystals are carried by the planet’s strong winds and form high-altitude hazes at the day-night termination zone. These hazes then enter the dayside and vaporize in the extreme heat.

The discovery of quartz crystals in the atmosphere of WASP-17b provides insights into the processes and composition of exoplanet atmospheres. The study was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters in October.

来源：
天体物理学杂志通讯 （10月2021）

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

