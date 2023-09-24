逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

处理月船三号任务的数据：新发现的希望

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
处理月船三号任务的数据：新发现的希望

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission may not have achieved its primary objective of successfully landing the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon’s south pole. However, according to former Isro chairman K Sivan, there is still hope for new scientific discoveries as a significant amount of data is yet to be processed.

While the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover completed their mission tasks during the 14 Earth days (equivalent to one lunar night) on the Moon, Isro is making efforts to establish contact with them after the Sun rises again. Sivan stresses the importance of the data retrieved so far, stating that the analysis is not yet complete and scientists are likely to find new insights.

Previously, researchers from a US university studying the data from the Chandrayaan-1 mission discovered that high-energy electrons in Earth’s plasma sheet influenced weathering processes on the lunar surface and potentially assisted in the formation of water. This finding demonstrates the potential for further scientific breakthroughs from the data collected by the payloads on board the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.

Isro has been attempting to communicate with the lander and rover to determine their wake-up condition, but no signals have been received thus far. However, Isro remains committed to transparency and has stated that all data from the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be made public.

Establishing contact with the lander and rover is currently challenging due to potential connectivity problems caused by the extreme freezing temperatures in the lunar south pole. Isro sources suggest that the hope of re-establishing a link is slim.

Despite not achieving its primary objective, Sivan highlights the positive outcome of Isro’s “hop-up experiment” just before the lunar night, which demonstrated the ability to take off from the Moon for future return missions.

In conclusion, while the Chandrayaan-3 mission may have faced setbacks, the vast amount of data collected holds the potential for new scientific discoveries that could expand our understanding of the Moon’s composition and history.

来源：
- 印度时报

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

缓解易位及其对哥伦比亚斑蛙影响的探索

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新研究探讨了缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

缓解易位及其对哥伦比亚斑蛙影响的探索

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究探讨了缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

研究缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑蛙的影响

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

布莱恩·梅爵士自豪地支持美国宇航局成功的小行星样本采集

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论