逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Expedition 70 宇航员开始太空中的第一个完整周

加布里埃尔博塔

3月 2023日，XNUMX
The International Space Station Expedition 70 crew has started their first full week together after bidding farewell to the longest-serving crew last week. The seven crew members began their week with human research and space physics experiments, spacesuit maintenance, and life support maintenance.

One of the crew members, NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli, started her day by setting up the Echo ultrasound system in the Columbus laboratory module for the Vascular Aging study. Moghbeli scanned her neck, leg, and heart to help doctors understand the effects of living in space on a crew member’s arteries. She also worked on setting up a lighting system outside the Kibo laboratory module.

Another crew member, NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara, conducted eye checks on JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa to study the effects of weightlessness on vision and optical health in space.

In terms of maintenance and preparations, O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen serviced spacesuits in the Quest airlock. They cleaned the cooling loops inside the suits and replenished the water tanks and cooling and ventilation garments. Furukawa studied procedures to assist astronauts during upcoming spacewalks.

In the area of space physics, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko set up a video camera for a plasma physics experiment in the Columbus lab. This experiment observes low-temperature gaseous mixtures and plasma crystals to improve research methods and spacecraft designs in microgravity.

Overall, the Expedition 70 crew is busy with a variety of tasks, ranging from medical research to maintenance work. They are continuing the important work of scientific exploration and space advancements aboard the International Space Station.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

