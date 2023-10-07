逸耘居

ISRO 为深空探索做好准备：金星任务和 XPoSat 任务

By加布里埃尔博塔

July 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its upcoming ventures into deep space exploration, with a focus on missions to Venus and the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). These missions come after the successful Aditya-L1 solar mission and Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath recently announced that the mission to Venus is fully configured, with the necessary payload developed for this ambitious endeavor. Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin, presents intriguing challenges. Its atmosphere is incredibly dense, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth and laden with acidic compounds.

Understanding Venus and Mars is crucial for studying the factors that influence Earth’s habitability. Exploring these planets can provide valuable insights into the evolution of planetary bodies and help determine the conditions that make a planet habitable or non-habitable.

ISRO plans to launch its Venus mission in the December 2024 window, taking advantage of a unique opportunity that arises from the specific alignment of Earth and Venus. This alignment won’t recur until 2031. Several countries, including the European Space Agency, Japan, and NASA, have previously undertaken missions to Venus.

In addition to the Venus mission, ISRO is conceptualizing the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This satellite, also known as ExoWorlds, is designed for observing exo-solar planets orbiting distant stars. With more than 5,000 known exo-planets, including at least 100 with atmospheres, there is a vast universe waiting to be explored.

Looking ahead, ISRO’s plans include a Mars Lander Mission, although details are currently scarce. ISRO envisions not only exploring our neighboring planets but also the possibility of exploring the Martian surface in the coming years.

– Times of India report
– Deccan Herald report

By Gabriel Bota

