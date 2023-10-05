逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

ISRO将对加加尼亚安的机组人员逃生系统进行飞行中止测试

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
ISRO将对加加尼亚安的机组人员逃生系统进行飞行中止测试

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, is planning to carry out an inflight abort test of the crew escape system for its Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. The test will be conducted by the end of October using a test vehicle developed specifically for this purpose. The Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, S Unnikrishnan Nair, mentioned that preparations are underway, with all vehicle systems already at Sriharikota, the main spaceport of India. Final assembly is in progress, and the team is gearing up for the launch.

The crew escape system is considered the most crucial component of the Gaganyaan mission. The upcoming test vehicle launch, TV-D1, will mark the first of four abort missions planned for the program. It will be followed by the TV-D2 mission and the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1). Further test vehicle missions and a mission with a robotic payload are also planned. The crewed mission will be based on the outcomes of these successful test missions.

The test vehicle is a single-stage, liquid propulsion rocket designed to validate the performance of the crew escape system at different critical Mach numbers. However, Nair mentioned that it can also be utilized for other purposes, such as space tourism. The vehicle will reach transonic conditions, crossing Mach number one and reaching an altitude of around 12 km. The escape system will be activated, propelling the vehicle to approximately 20 km, at which point the crew module will be released.

The Crew Module in Gaganyaan is a habitable space with an Earth-like environment for the crew. It consists of a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized external structure with a thermal protection system. It houses crew interfaces, life support systems, avionics, and deceleration systems. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send a crew of two to three members to a circular orbit of approximately 400 km around the Earth for a mission lasting one to three days. The crew will then safely return to Earth by landing in a designated location in the Indian sea waters. The Gaganyaan mission will be launched using the Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3), a configuration of the LVM3 rocket specially modified to meet human rating requirements.

资料来源：印度报业托拉斯

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

太空海岸 2022 年发射次数破纪录，预计 2023 年发射次数还会增加

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

太空海岸 2022 年发射次数破纪录，预计 2023 年发射次数还会增加

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论