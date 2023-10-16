逸耘居

科学

九号行星的神秘搜寻：事实还是虚构？

罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
九号行星的神秘搜寻：事实还是虚构？

For years, conspiracy theorists have captivated the world with their claims of a secret ninth planet lurking at the edge of our Solar System. Known as Nibiru or Planet X, this enigmatic celestial body is believed to hold the key to our existence while also potentially posing a threat to humanity. However, despite the fascinating tales and speculations, the existence of this hidden planet remains unproven.

The concept of a hidden planet has its roots in the 19th century, when astronomer Percival Lowell claimed to have discovered it. Although Lowell never laid eyes on the elusive planet, he was convinced of its existence and even allocated funds for further research. Yet, despite a century of searching, no concrete evidence has been found.

Despite the lack of evidence, some scientists like Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin from Caltech have entertained the idea of Planet Nine. In a co-authored paper, they hypothesized the existence of this planet based on the discovery of an object in the Kuiper Belt, a region of icy and rocky bodies beyond Neptune. This object’s peculiar orbit suggests the presence of a massive, rocky world approximately ten times the size of Earth. The existence of other objects with similarly affected orbits further bolsters the theory.

While the search for Planet Nine is a daunting task due to the vastness of space and limitations of astronomical surveys, scientists remain steadfast in their quest to uncover the truth. The discovery of this hidden planet would not only revolutionize our understanding of the Solar System’s evolution but also provide valuable insights into the outer reaches of our cosmic neighborhood.

In conclusion, the existence of a hidden ninth planet on the fringes of the Solar System continues to captivate the imaginations of many. Despite no concrete proof as of yet, scientists are driven by the discovery of objects with unusual orbits and their determination to explore the possibility further. Only time and continued research will shed light on the true nature of this mysterious planet.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

