科学

地球的固体铁芯：令人惊讶的柔软和可塑性

By曼波布雷西亚

7月 2023日，XNUMX
The Earth’s solid iron core, located about 5,100 kilometers beneath our feet, has been found to possess unexpected properties. Contrary to the previous assumption of a smooth and rigid core, recent studies have revealed that the innermost sphere of our planet is actually textured and exhibits qualities similar to soft metals like lead. Researchers now believe they have discovered the reason behind this softness: the movement of atoms within the core.

Scientists from Sichuan University in China, along with colleagues from the United States, conducted computer simulations and lab experiments to investigate the behavior of iron atoms within Earth’s inner core. They found that the tightly packed iron atoms in the core’s hexagonal lattice structure switch positions without disturbing the underlying metallic structure. This atomic movement allows the core to become more malleable and less rigid, making it weaker against shear forces.

The team used a supercomputer and a machine learning algorithm to simulate a larger atomic environment of over 10,000 atoms, providing a more comprehensive view of the lattice dynamics. Data from high pressure-temperature lab experiments, replicating the conditions of Earth’s inner core, were incorporated into the simulations. The results showed that the iron atoms undergo collective motion, where one atom jumps out of its equilibrium position and pushes its neighboring atoms along. This diffusion occurs rapidly over picoseconds without disrupting the lattice structure, allowing the iron core to behave like an extremely soft solid.

It is important to note that these findings are based on theoretical calculations since scientists are unable to directly sample the Earth’s inner core. However, they align well with seismic observations. This research sheds light on the fundamental mechanisms that contribute to the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core.

Source: [Study published in PNAS, 2023]

By 曼波布雷西亚

