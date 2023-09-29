逸耘居

Expedition 70 宇航员继续在国际空间站上工作

By曼波布雷西亚

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Expedition 70 is underway on the International Space Station (ISS), with the crew members continuing their work in microgravity. After the departure of three station residents, including NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who returned to Houston, the remaining crew members completed maintenance activities and took part in various experiments.

NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli spent her morning in the Columbus Laboratory Module, testing the connectivity functions of power outlets. In the afternoon, she worked with the Cold Atom Lab, inspecting cables and ports in preparation for replacing components of the payload. She also began training for future spacewalks, focusing on spacesuit operations and procedures.

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara participated in ISAFE eye exams as part of the CIPHER experiments. These exams analyze changes in astronauts’ eyes and brain due to fluid shifts in microgravity. O’Hara is the first of up to 30 astronauts to participate in this comprehensive study. She also trained for spacewalk emergencies using SAFER (Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue) and reconfigured the Microgravity Science Glovebox.

Expedition 70 Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) trained with Astrobee, the station’s free-flying robots, and repaired the docking station used for recharging the robots. JAXA Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa worked in the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), stowing hardware and reconfiguring sensors.

The Roscosmos Flight Engineers, Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub, completed their required exercise to combat the effects of bone and muscle loss in microgravity.

The crew members are making important contributions to scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration. The ISS continues to serve as a unique platform for international collaboration in space exploration, with astronauts from different countries working together to advance our understanding of space and its impact on the human body.

