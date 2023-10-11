逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

尽管俄罗斯模块发生泄漏，国际空间站上的宇航员仍然安全

By加布里埃尔博塔

11月 2023日，XNUMX
尽管俄罗斯模块发生泄漏，国际空间站上的宇航员仍然安全

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

来源：
– International Space Station (NASA)
– Russian officials on Telegram

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论