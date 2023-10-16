逸耘居

国际观测月之夜将在贝克斯菲尔德举办

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

16月 2023日，XNUMX
The Kern Astronomical Society is organizing an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21. This event offers the community a chance to see the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn through a telescope at no cost.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, allowing participants to witness the beauty of these celestial bodies up close and personal. However, if you are unable to attend the event, NASA suggests alternative ways to celebrate and watch the moon.

These alternatives include simply looking up at the moon, using a telescope or binoculars for a closer view, capturing stunning photographs of the moon, relaxing on your couch while gazing at the moon, exploring its topography by touch, creating and admiring moon art, listening to the moon, taking a virtual field trip to the moon, and seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft. Additionally, observing the moon throughout the year can help deepen one’s understanding of our natural satellite.

For more detailed information and resources on International Observe the Moon Night, you can visit the NASA website.

定义：
– Telescope: an optical instrument used for observing remote objects, consisting of a long tube with lenses and/or mirrors that gather and focus light.
– Binoculars: a pair of small telescopes mounted side by side, allowing for enhanced vision and depth perception when observing distant objects.
– Topography: the arrangement of the physical features of an area, such as mountains, rivers, and valleys.
– Spacecraft: a vehicle designed for travel or operation in outer space.

