逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

重夸克扩散系数背后的科学：探索夸克-胶子等离子体

By曼波布雷西亚

4月 2023日，XNUMX
重夸克扩散系数背后的科学：探索夸克-胶子等离子体

Scientists have successfully calculated the heavy quark diffusion coefficient, a measure of how quickly momentum is transferred from a melted soup of quarks and gluons to heavy quarks. This breakthrough was achieved using some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers. The calculations revealed that the transfer of momentum is extremely fast, reaching the limits set by quantum mechanics. The interactions between the liberated quarks and gluons and the heavier quarks are so strong and frequent that they effectively pull the heavy quarks along.

These findings shed light on experimental results that show heavy quarks becoming caught up in the flow of matter generated in heavy ion collisions. The collisions, which take place at particle colliders such as the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and the Large Hadron Collider, create a state known as a quark-gluon plasma (QGP). The analysis also provides additional evidence supporting the hypothesis that the QGP is a nearly perfect liquid, with an incredibly low viscosity that approaches the limits of quantum mechanics. The research not only enhances our understanding of these collisions but also highlights the collaboration and cooperation among international theorists and the nuclear physics research community.

The low viscosity of the QGP can be compared to a heavy rock flowing in a stream. The intense interactions between the liberated quarks and gluons result in a mean free path, or the distance a particle can travel before interacting with another, that is extremely small. This means that heavy quarks with a similarly small mean free path will experience enough interactions to be pulled along by the liberated particles in the QGP.

To calculate the heavy quark diffusion coefficient, physicists from the HotQCD Collaboration utilized powerful supercomputers and employed lattice QCD, a technique for solving the complex equations of quantum chromodynamics. The team discovered that the heavy quark diffusion coefficient is exceptionally large, confirming that the mean free path of heavy quarks within the QGP is indeed very short. These calculations will assist theorists in improving simulations of how heavy quarks are produced within the QGP and how their interactions evolve as the QGP undergoes changes.

The research was supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science, particularly the Office of Nuclear Physics, as part of the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) and the Heavy-Flavor Theory (HEFTY) topical theory collaboration. Funding from other sources for individual collaborators was also acknowledged. The study made use of computational resources at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center and facilities of the USQCD Collaboration.

来源：
– https://www.energy.gov/

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

手表维修对空间站维护的影响

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

澳大利亚研究人员使用高岭石粘土来改善矿物发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

来自海洋细菌的碳水化合物分子有望治疗桑菲利波综合症

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

手表维修对空间站维护的影响

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

澳大利亚研究人员使用高岭石粘土来改善矿物发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

来自海洋细菌的碳水化合物分子有望治疗桑菲利波综合症

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天文学家捕捉到玫瑰红色星云的惊人照片

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论