逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度 Aditya-L1 任务到达稳定的绕日轨道

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

1月 2023日，XNUMX
印度 Aditya-L1 任务到达稳定的绕日轨道

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 2, has successfully reached a stable orbit around the Sun, marking a significant milestone for India’s space exploration efforts. Aditya-L1, named after the Hindu Sun deity, carries instruments that will observe the Sun’s outermost layers.

After traveling 920,000 kilometers, Aditya-L1 has now entered a stable halo orbit around the Sun. This orbit is achieved when the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth cancel each other out, allowing the spacecraft to maintain its position relative to the Sun. It is notable that ISRO has now achieved this feat for the second time, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission.

India’s recent successes in space exploration have put the nation at the forefront of space research. In August, India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon, when its rover Pragyan explored the lunar south pole. Although the radio silence from the rover has left hopes of reactivation uncertain, ISRO considers the mission a success as Pragyan fulfilled its expected objectives.

With its previous missions to Mars in 2014 and the Moon in 2019, along with its plans for a crewed mission into Earth orbit next year, India continues to expand its space program. While other countries, such as the United States, Japan, and China, have sent probes to the Sun, ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in orbit around our nearest star.

The Aditya-L1 mission is a significant achievement for India’s space exploration program, and it is an exciting development for the scientific community worldwide. By studying the Sun’s outer layers, the mission will provide valuable insights into solar activity and its impact on our planet.

来源：
– 法新社（无网址）
– Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) (no URL)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

理解超级闪电的突破：地球上最强的闪电

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

NASA 的 LHASA 2.0 荣获滑坡分析年度软件奖

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究金星上的火山流：为未来的任务做准备

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

理解超级闪电的突破：地球上最强的闪电

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 LHASA 2.0 荣获滑坡分析年度软件奖

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究金星上的火山流：为未来的任务做准备

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜发现爱因斯坦环和古代超新星

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论