逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度空间研究组织试图与月船三号的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车建立联系

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度空间研究组织试图与月船三号的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车建立联系

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been making efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The aim is to determine their activation conditions, but as of now, no signals have been received from them. ISRO has stated that they will continue their efforts to establish contact.

The Union Minister of India, Jitendra Singh, has also confirmed that no signals have been received from the lander and rover. Singh speculates that the prolonged spell of cold weather conditions on the moon, with temperatures reaching as low as -150 degrees Celsius, during the lunar night may be a possible factor causing the lack of signal. Nevertheless, ISRO remains determined to continue their attempts to establish contact.

ISRO had planned to reactivate the lander and rover, which were in a “sleep mode” for approximately 16 Earth days before the lunar night. The lander and rover were expected to be activated once the temperature on the moon rose above minus 10 degrees Celsius, triggering the crucial “wake-up circuit” responsible for vital communication.

The Vikram lander successfully touched down near the south pole of the moon on August 23, completing the primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Both the lander and rover operated effectively for about 10 Earth days. The rover entered sleep mode on September 2, followed by the lander on September 4.

The Director of Space Applications Centre, Nilesh Desai, announced that the reactivation of the rover and lander had been postponed to September 23. Desai mentioned that the rover had already covered a distance of 105 meters and had collected significant data, which is currently being analyzed by ISRO scientists.

Despite the challenges faced during the mission, ISRO remains optimistic and will continue its efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. The data collected by the rover so far holds great potential for further scientific discoveries in space exploration.

来源：

– [ISRO Twitter](source_not_provided)
– [Union Minister Jitendra Singh](source_not_provided)
– [Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai](source_not_provided)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑点蛙的影响：UBC 学生的一项研究

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

发现三体问题的新解决方案

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

ISRO旨在与Chandrayaan-3的Vikram Lander和Pragyan Rover建立联系

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

缓解易位对哥伦比亚斑点蛙的影响：UBC 学生的一项研究

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

发现三体问题的新解决方案

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

ISRO旨在与Chandrayaan-3的Vikram Lander和Pragyan Rover建立联系

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

中国赞扬印度历史性的登月

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论