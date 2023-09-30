逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

气候变化与地球生命的未来

By罗伯特·安德鲁

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
气候变化与地球生命的未来

A report published in the science journal Nature Geoscience suggests that all life on Earth will eventually perish in several billion years. According to the research conducted by the University of Bristol, in 250 million years, all continents will converge to form Earth’s next supercontinent. This convergence will lead to extreme heat and a climate tipping point, resulting in the mass extinction of land-based mammals and making the planet uninhabitable.

The report indicates that current warming trends will raise global temperatures to a level that will render areas like Africa, South Asia, Australia, and Europe inhospitable to mammal life. However, even in the distant future, with the combustion of all available fossil fuels, most of the world’s surface will still be suitable for some mammals to survive on.

The reasons for this upcoming tipping point are listed by Dr. Saumitra Mukherjee, a Professor of Geology and Remote Sensing at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He attributes the changes to the Sun, cosmic rays, extreme climate conditions, and natural/man-made disasters.

Regarding the Sun, Dr. Mukherjee explains that its changing nature and impact on Earth’s atmosphere are still not fully understood. Sunspots, which first appeared in the 15th century and are observed every twelfth year during solar maximum, can direct heat toward Earth and other planets, leading to disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field and impacting the atmosphere.

Cosmic rays, produced by the Sun and galactic sources, also play a role in disturbing the Earth’s environment. The intensity of galactic cosmic rays has been on the rise since 2009, and their impact on the Sun and Earth creates a cyclical effect.

Natural disasters and extreme climate conditions further contribute to these changes. The Kedarnath tragedy in 2013, for example, witnessed a rise in atmospheric temperatures, causing glaciers to melt rapidly. This melting resulted in a higher concentration of black carbon in the atmosphere, which can have detrimental effects on the environment.

While the report predicts a climate crisis and a point where the Earth will become uninhabitable due to its departure from the Sun’s habitable zone, Dr. Mukherjee remains skeptical. He believes that while the report is a breakthrough, further verification is required.

In conclusion, the future of life on Earth is undoubtedly tied to the impacts of climate change and various natural and cosmic forces. Understanding these forces and their potential effects will be crucial in finding ways to mitigate their impact and ensure the long-term survival of life on our planet.

来源：
– Nature Geoscience, “Climate extremes likely to drive land mammal extinction during next supercontinent assembly”
– Interview with Dr. Saumitra Mukherjee, Professor of Geology and Remote Sensing at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

基于 CRISPR 的新型基因编辑工具有望治疗遗传性疾病

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

种植春球茎：迟播总比不播好

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

颜料浓度和干燥温度对干漆图案的影响

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

基于 CRISPR 的新型基因编辑工具有望治疗遗传性疾病

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

种植春球茎：迟播总比不播好

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

颜料浓度和干燥温度对干漆图案的影响

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新的化学食谱指南指导寻找外星生命

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论