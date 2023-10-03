逸耘居

研究纽约市的城市动物和病原体

By加布里埃尔博塔

3月 2023日，XNUMX
In Forest Park, Queens, a team of researchers led by Laura Dudley Plimpton, an ecologist at Columbia University, found themselves face to face with a pair of raccoons. This encounter was part of an investigation into urban animals, the pathogens they carry, and how these diseases may spread throughout the city.

New York City is home to various species of wildlife, including raccoons, skunks, opossums, and even coyotes, that are not always visible to residents. These animals have adapted to urban living and have learned to utilize human resources such as trash. However, urban environments also present challenges for these animals, who live in close quarters and have frequent interactions with other species, including humans.

The research team, led by Ms. Plimpton and Dr. Maria Diuk-Wasser of Columbia University’s eco-epidemiology lab, aims to understand the risks of disease transmission between humans, pets, and wildlife in urban areas. By studying the pathogens carried by urban animals, they hope to safeguard both human and animal health.

During their research, the team found that raccoons in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery were suffering from an outbreak of canine distemper, a potentially fatal disease for raccoons, skunks, and even dogs. The researchers were initially studying coronaviruses but came across this outbreak by chance. They have been sequencing the genomes of viral samples collected from infected animals to understand how the disease spread through the cemetery.

In addition to specific outbreaks, the team is investigating the larger picture of disease transmission in the city. They are collecting biological specimens from various urban animals, including raccoons, deer, opossums, skunks, cats, and shrews, to study the presence of pathogens and their potential to spread.

Understanding the relationships between humans, animals, and pathogens in urban environments is crucial for managing disease risks. By taking steps to prevent interactions between wildlife and human resources, such as modifying trash cans and discouraging the feeding of stray cats, cities can create healthier boundaries with wildlife.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

